BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Updated Status For Celtics-Magic Game
UPDATE: Jayson Tatum has not been officially ruled out (h/t Legion Hoops).
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be without their best player when they face off against the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Right before tip-off, Jayson Tatum was ruled out due to an illness.
The All-Star forward is averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Looks like Jayson Tatum is OUT with a non COVID illness. Not in starting lineup. #Celtics."
The news is even more disappointing considering that Tatum is coming off a historic performance in a 123-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
The 2024 NBA Champion finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/24 from the field and 9/15 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum STUFFED the stat sheet in Chicago!
43 PTS
16 REB
10 AST
9 3PM
Tatum is the 1st player in Celtics franchise history to record a 40+ PT, 15+ REB, & 10+ AST triple-double!"
Al Horford was inserted into the starting lineup for Tatum.
Via Brett James of Orlando Magic HQ: "Jayson Tatum (illness) what was a late scratch for the Celtics and Al Horford will start in his place tonight"
Horford enters play with averages of 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 21 games.