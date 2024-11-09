BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Injury Status In Heat-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game.
Via The Miami Heat: "#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game vs the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain. He will not return."
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
During the first half, Jimmy Butler went to the locker room with an injury.
Butler had two points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Via FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun: "Jimmy Butler has gone to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury"
Butler came into the day with averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in seven games.
There has been no word from the team on his availability for the remainder of the night.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler slipped driving to the basket and it looks like his right leg may be giving him some trouble.
He just checked out of the game and walked to the locker room."
The Heat are 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 115-112 in Arizona.
Following Denver, the Heat will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.