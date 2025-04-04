BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler has returned to the bench (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
During the second half, Jimmy Butler went to the locker room with an injury.
Butler had four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 2/5 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler's been in the locker room for a bit. Was having issues with his left arm/hand area. Warriors bench was just looking down the tunnel for him to come into the game. No sight of him yet."
Butler came into the night with averages of 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 23.2% from the three-point range in his first 23 games with Golden State.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Jimmy Butler left the bench and went back inside a few minutes ago. He hasn't returned yet."
The Warriors have been excellent since Butler's arrival from Miami.
They have gone 19-4 in their first 23 games with him in the lineup.
Via ESPN Bet: "The Warriors are 19-4 with Jimmy Butler
Golden State (+1800) has the 6th-shortest odds to win the NBA title his season."
Following their matchup with the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.