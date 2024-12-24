BREAKING: Joel Embiid Ejected From Spurs-76ers Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the San Antonio Spurs (at home).
During the first half, 2023 MVP Joel Embiid got ejected from the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Joel Embiid has been ejected Monday after being assessed two technical fouls."
Embiid finished his night with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 14 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the news.
@jbondwagon: "Embiid will really do anything to stay off the court 😩 "
@Sean_Barnard1: "Joel has to keep his cool but it has been an absolute ref show in Philly tonight"
@klayvsthewrld: "We were all looking forward to Embiid vs Wemby but nope these refs wanna make it abt them this league is so cooked"
@HotHandTheory: "Y'all it's getting WILD here in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid is called for a questionable offensive foul, argues with the ref, gets his first technical, argues more and gets tossed which causes Embiid to EXPLODE nearly throwing his assistant coach down."
Embiid had only been playing in is eighth game of the season.
He is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range.
The 76ers have gone 9-17 in their first 26 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Christmas against the Celtics in Boston.