BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been upgraded to available and is in the starting lineup.
He had been on the injury report for each of the first two games, but was also available.
Via Gabriella Galati of Action News on 6abc: "Joel Embiid, who was listed as questionable earlier today, is in the starting lineup— good to go. "
Embiid had another outstanding regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Due to his limited time on the court, the 76ers fell to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They have been strong at home this season, going 25-16 in 41 games.
Last season, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs (in seven games).
During Embiid's tenure with the franchise, they have been unable to reach the Conference Finals.
In Game 2, Embiid had 34 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/29 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also at the Wells Fargo Center).