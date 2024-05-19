BREAKING: Josh Hart And OG Anunoby's Final Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will have two of their best players in action, as Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have both been upgraded to available.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "Anunoby and Hart are playing Game 7, per sources."
Anunoby had missed the previous four games, so he will likely be a big boost to the team's starting lineup.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Meanwhile, Hart averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 regular season games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
This is their second straight season in the NBA playoffs, and they are coming off a year where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be on Tuesday evening in Boston.
As for the Pacers, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.