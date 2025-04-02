BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they will get one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Wright, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, Towns on Wednesday."
Towns had missed Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
He is having an excellent first season with the Knicks, as the All-Star forward is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
The Knicks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-27 record in 75 games.
They have won six out of their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
On the road, they have gone 22-15 in 37 games away from Madison Square Garden.
Via The NBA: "Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are one win away from tying the 2nd best single-season win total in franchise history!
Watch Spida warm up live ahead of Knicks-Cavs on ESPN at 7:00pm/et!"
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-15 record in 75 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.