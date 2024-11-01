BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Injury Status For Knicks-Pistons Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan.
For the game, the Knicks will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to available.
Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.5% from the field and 72.7% from the three-point range in his first four games with the Knicks.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) available to play Friday."
The Knicks are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Miami Heat by a score of 116-107 in Florida.
Towns had an incredible 44 points, 13 rebounds and two assists while shooting 17/25 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Knicks will travel to Texas for a showdown with Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Via ClutchPoints on Thursday: "Karl-Anthony Towns’ 44-point performance last night was the most points scored by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing 🤯"
As for the Pistons, they are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently beat the 76ers by a score of 105-95 in Philadelphia.
Point guard Jaden Ivey led the team with 23 points.
Following the Knicks, the Pistons will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.