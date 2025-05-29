BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, the Knicks will have one of their best players in action, as Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to available.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks say that Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight"
Towns finished Game 4 with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
He is their second best player (behind Jalen Brunson).
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Towns, Robinson on Thursday."
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam, Turner on Thursday."
The Knicks find themselves in a must win situation, as they are down 3-1 in the series.
A victory for the Pacers would send them to their first NBA Finals since the 2000 season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks can force a Game 6 back in Indiana.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks drop Game 4 to the Pacers and fall behind 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Only 13 teams in NBA history have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series."
Towns is in his first year playing for the Knicks after nine seasons with the Timberwolves.
He helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2024 Western Conference finals.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals.