BREAKING: Kevin Durant's Final Injury Status In Spurs-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Arizona.
During the game, Kevin Durant went to the locker room with an injury.
He has now been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kevin Durant (ankle) won't return Tuesday."
Durant finished his night with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Via Arizona Sports: "Kevin Durant does not start the second half after appearing to grab at his ankle in the second quarter."
Durant entered play with averages of 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in his first 12 games.
The Suns have been one of the elite teams in the NBA when Durant has been on the floor.
However, they have struggled in a big way during the games that he's missed.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
Following the Spurs, the Suns will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He is in his third season playing for the Suns.
The 2014 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets over 18 years.