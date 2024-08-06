BREAKING: Kevin Durant Made History In USA-Brazil Game
Kevin Durant is one of the best 25 NBA players of all time.
He is also among the best basketball players in Olympic history.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is currently competing in his fourth Olympics (he has won three gold medals).
During Tuesday's 122-87 victory over Brazil, Durant made history.
Via USA Basketball Communications: "Kevin Durant, with his 6th point against Brazil at the 3:06 mark of the third quarter, passed Lisa Leslie for most points (488) by an American, male or female, at the Olympic Games."
Durant finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field (off the bench).
Team USA was led by Durant's teammate on the Suns (Devin Booker).
The All-Star shooting guard finished his day with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range.
Via Bleacher Report: "Team USA dominates Brazil 122-87 to advance to the semifinals 🇺🇸
Booker: 18 PTS, 6/9 FG
Ant: 17 PTS, 6 REB
Embiid: 14 PTS, 5/6 FG"
Team USA will now face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
The winner of that game will advance to the Gold medal game.
Earlier in the tournament, Team USA beat Serbia by a score of 110-84.
Durant had 23 points and two rebounds while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in only 17 minutes of playing time (off the bench).
Durant still remains among the best players in the NBA at 35.
He finished last year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.