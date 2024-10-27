BREAKING: Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Mavs-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
Kevin Durant had 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes.
The 2014 MVP also made NBA history by becoming just the eighth player to reach 29,000 career points.
Via The Suns: "29K for KD!
@KDTrey5 becomes just the 8th player in @NBA history to score 29,000 career points 👏"
Durant is still among the best players in the NBA despite turning 36 last month.
Through his first two games of the new season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
The former Texas star was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors over 17 seasons.
His career averages are 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
As for the Suns, they are 1-1 in their first two games.
Most recently, they lost to Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-116 (in California).
Following Dallas, the Suns will host the Lakers on Monday evening in Arizona.