BREAKING: Kevin Durant Made Olympics History In USA-Puerto Rico Game
UPDATE: Kevin Durant is also the USA's all-time leading rebounder.
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The All-Star forward is competing in his fourth Olympics (he already has three gold medals).
On Saturday morning, Team USA is playing Puerto Rico.
At halftime, they are winning by a score of 64-45.
Durant put up eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/5 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in the first two quarters.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Halftime.
Durant: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL Booker: 7 PTS, 2 AST, 2 REB
📺 NBC + Peacock"
Durant also made history by moving ahead of Sergei Belov (475) for eighth on the all-time Olympics scoring list.
The next player for him to pass will be Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili (523).
Durant has been excellent through the first two games of the tournament.
He finished the team's first game with 23 points and two rebounds while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in only 17 minutes of playing time.
Durant is coming off his 16th season in the NBA, but he still remains among the best players in the league.
The 2014 MVP finished the season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.