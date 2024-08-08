BREAKING: Kevin Durant Made Olympic History In USA-Serbia Game
UPDATE: Team USA won by a score of 95-91.
On Thursday afternoon, Team USA is facing off against Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The winner of the game will play France in the Gold medal round.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant came into the day with 494 career Olympic points.
Via Global Sports News On August 7: "Top scorers in Olympic basketball: Oscar Schmidt 🇧🇷 - 1,093 Andrew Gaze 🇦🇺 - 789 Pau Gasol 🇪🇸 - 649 Luis Scola 🇦🇷 - 591 Patty Mills 🇦🇺 - 567 Manu Ginobili 🇦🇷 - 523 Wlamir Marques 🇧🇷 - 500 Kevin Durant 🇺🇸 - 494"
With Durant's sixth point of the game, he became the eighth player in Olympic Men's Basketball history to score 500 career points.
He is also the only player for Team USA to ever achieve that milestone.
Durant is competing in his fourth Olympics.
He helped lead Team USA to three Gold medals in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
In the team's last game, Durant became the all-time leading scorer in USA Basketball history (passing Lisa Leslie).
Durant wrote on August 6: "Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up…Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas"
Durant is coming off his 16th season in the NBA where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.