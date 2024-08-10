BREAKING: Kevin Durant Made Team USA History
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 to win their fifth straight Gold medal.
The game got close at the end, but Team USA was able to take over in the final two minutes to seal the victory.
Via Bleacher Report: "TEAM USA MEN'S BASKETBALL WINS GOLD AT THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS 🥇🇺🇸"
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range.
He has now become the first player to win four Gold medals for USA Basketball.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Team USA’s Kevin Durant becomes the first player to win four Gold Medals in men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Olympic history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP cements himself as the most decorated USA Basketball player ever."
Durant has won Gold medals in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.
Durant still remains among the ten best player in the NBA at 35.
He finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
In addition to four Gold medals, the future Hall of Famer has also won two NBA Championships, two Finals MVPs and the 2014 MVP.
He has played 16 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder.