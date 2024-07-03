BREAKING: Key Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With New Team
Taurean Prince is coming off his first year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Baylor star finished the season with averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Prince will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Taurean Prince plans to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Prince was the 12th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons in the league.
In addition to the Lakers, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prince has career averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 502 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
The Lakers finished this past season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Bucks, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
The team dealt with injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the NBA playoffs.
They ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).