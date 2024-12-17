Fastbreak

BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Updated Status For Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Game

Khris Middleton has been downgraded on the injury report.

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Las Vegas (NBA Cup Finals).

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been downgraded on the injury report.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Khris Middleton is now doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City."

Middleton is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 25.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in four games.

