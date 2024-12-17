BREAKING: Khris Middleton's Updated Status For Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Game
Khris Middleton has been downgraded on the injury report.
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Las Vegas (NBA Cup Finals).
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been downgraded on the injury report.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Khris Middleton is now doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Oklahoma City."
Middleton is averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 25.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in four games.
Published |Modified