BREAKING: Kings And Spurs Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.

Oct 2, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich addresses the media during media day in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich addresses the media during media day in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

UPDATE: ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Spurs will waive McDaniels.

Via Charania: "Spurs plan to waive McDaniels, sources said, while Kings open roster flexibility for a potential addition down the line. McDaniels has averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over his first five NBA seasons."

Jalen McDaniels is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Toronto Raptors.

He finished the season with averages of 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field.

Over the offseason, McDaniels was traded to the Sacramento Kings.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, he has now been traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Via Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are trading F Jalen McDaniels and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."

McDaniels was the 52nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.

He has played five seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 248 games.

Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported more details: "So the Kings traded Davion Mitchell, the #45 pick, and a 2025 Portland 2nd ...

for Jalen McDaniels, who they just attached a 2nd-round pick to get rid of

largely to get out of Sasha Vezenkov's money, which the Raptors bought out for $0.

Alright."

The Spurs and Kings are coming off a year where they both missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.

