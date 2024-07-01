BREAKING: Klay Thompson Dallas Mavericks Contract Details Revealed
UPDATE: The Warriors still need to agree to the details of a sign-and-trade.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors haven't agreed to any Klay Thompson sign-and-trade to Dallas at this point, per sources. Could still happen, but negotiation/finalization would still be needed."
Klay Thompson has spent his entire career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
That said, the five-time NBA All-Star is a free agent, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he will sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte."
Thompson leaving Golden State is already a big surprise, but the fact that he is not getting an enormous contract is even more revealing.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and helped the Warriors win four titles.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Mavs already have superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, so the addition of another future Hall of Famer is significant.
They are also coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.