BREAKING: Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Rockets-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Houston Rockets in Texas.
During the game, Klay Thompson made NBA history by becoming the sixth player to reach 2,500 career three-pointers.
The only five players that remain ahead of Thompson are Reggie Miller, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Ray Allen and Steph Curry.
Via The NBA: "Klay Thompson knocks down his 2,500th 3-pointer, just the 6th player to reach the figure!👏"
Thompson had spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Mavs over the offseason.
He came into the evening with averages of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range.
The Mavs lost to the Rockets by a score of 108-102 to fall to 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
Following Houston, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in Dallas, Texas.
Via StatMamba: "Fastest players to reach 2,500 3PT:
702 games — Steph Curry
798 games — Klay Thompson
Imagine them on the same team"
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
The future Hall of Famer helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times (and they won four titles since 2015).