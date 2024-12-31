BREAKING: Klay Thompson's Updated Status For Mavs-Kings Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Sacramento Kings in California.
Right before tip-off, the Mavs ruled out Klay Thompson due to an illness.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left calf strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness), Dereck Lively II (left hip contusion), Naji Marshall (suspension) and Klay Thompson (illness) will be OUT tonight against the Sacramento Kings."
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs.
The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via MFFL Nation: "Klay Thompson (illness) has been listed as OUT for tonight’s game as well.
The Mavericks will be without 4/5 of their usual starters."
The Mavs have had a good start to the season, but they are coming off a 126-122 loss (in Oregon) to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Thompson finished the loss with 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs enter the night as the fourth seed in the west with a 20-12 record in 32 games.
They will conclude their road trip when they visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
The Kings come into the night as one of the coldest teams in the NBA.
They are the 12th seed in the west with a 13-19 record in 32 games.