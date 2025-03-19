Fastbreak

BREAKING: Klay Thompson's Updated Status For Mavs-Pacers Game

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) walks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Pacers in Indiana.

For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out.

Via Mavs PR: "Mavs Injury Update at IND (1/2):

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) - AVAILABLE
Kai Jones (left quad strain) - AVAILABLE
Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) - OUT
Caleb Martin (right hip strain) - OUT
Dante Exum (left hand fracture) - OUT

(2/2):

Klay Thompson (illness) - OUT
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain / ACL Tear) - OUT
Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) - OUT
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) - OUT Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) - OUT"

Thompson is in his first season with the Mavs.

He is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond wears a shirt with Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan as he speaks with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mavs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record in 69 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and lost three straight).

Following the Pacers, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday night when they host Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons in Dallas.

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

