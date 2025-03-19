BREAKING: Klay Thompson's Updated Status For Mavs-Pacers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Klay Thompson has been ruled out.
Via Mavs PR: "Mavs Injury Update at IND (1/2):
Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) - AVAILABLE
Kai Jones (left quad strain) - AVAILABLE
Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) - OUT
Caleb Martin (right hip strain) - OUT
Dante Exum (left hand fracture) - OUT
(2/2):
Klay Thompson (illness) - OUT
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain / ACL Tear) - OUT
Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) - OUT
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) - OUT Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) - OUT"
Thompson is in his first season with the Mavs.
He is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Mavs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record in 69 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and lost three straight).
Following the Pacers, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday night when they host Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons in Dallas.
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in 67 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.