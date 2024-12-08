BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status In Grizzlies-Celtics Game
UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
During the first half, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis went to the locker room with an injury.
Porzingis had four points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Via John Karalis of Locked On Celtics: "Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle on Boston's offensive possession before the foul on Aldama. He subbed out and went back into the locker room"
Porzingis entered the evening with averages of 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in four games.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the night.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Looks like Kristaps Porzingis hurt the same leg he had surgery on - could just be an unrelated ankle sprain, but you hate to see it regardless"
Porzingis is in his second season playing for Boston.
Last year, he helped the team win their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
The Celtics are 19-4 in their first 23 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games.
Following Memphis, the Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.