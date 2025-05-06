BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Status In Knicks-Celtics Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 1.
Kristaps Porzingis had four rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/4 from the field in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
However, the 2018 NBA All-Star is questionable to return.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury update:
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE TO RETURN"
Porzingis is one of the team's most important players.
He finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
At halftime, the Celtics had a big advantage over the Knicks.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "The Celtics are shooting 22 percent from deep and still lead the Knicks by 16 at halftime. That is never a good sign for New York."
The Celtics are coming off a first-round series where they beat the Orlando Magic in five games.
Porzingis averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field during the series.
Game 2 against the Knicks will be on Wednesday night (also in Boston).
The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Confernece finals (and face off against the Indiana Pacers or Cleveland Cavaliers).