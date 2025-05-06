Fastbreak

BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Status In Knicks-Celtics Game

Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to return.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 1.

Kristaps Porzingis had four rebounds and one assist while shooting 0/4 from the field in his first 13 minutes of playing time.

However, the 2018 NBA All-Star is questionable to return.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury update:

Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE TO RETURN"

Porzingis is one of the team's most important players.

He finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.

Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Kristaps Porziņģis is questionable with illness now, according to the Celtics. He's not out on the bench coming out of halftime."

At halftime, the Celtics had a big advantage over the Knicks.

Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "The Celtics are shooting 22 percent from deep and still lead the Knicks by 16 at halftime. That is never a good sign for New York."

The Celtics are coming off a first-round series where they beat the Orlando Magic in five games.

Porzingis averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field during the series.

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) returned to the court to shoot fouls shots after being cut by an elbow during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Game 2 against the Knicks will be on Wednesday night (also in Boston).

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Confernece finals (and face off against the Indiana Pacers or Cleveland Cavaliers).

