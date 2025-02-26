BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Status For Celtics-Raptors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been added to the injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - DOUBTFUL"
The 2018 NBA All-Star has averages of 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG by a player with under 30 MPG this season:
24.5 — Zion
22.8 — Jaren
20.5 — Ja
19.2 — Kristaps"
Torrey Craig will start in place of Porzingis.
After recently signing with Boston, he is averaging 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in two games.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "The Celtics are starting new signing Torrey Craig at center tonight, as Kristaps Porziņģis is now doubtful to play due to illness. Porziņģis looked fine during his pregame warmup but is a surprise scratch."
The Celtics are in the middle of another strong season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-16 record in 57 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Following Toronto, the Celtics will visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Porzingis is in his 10th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Wizards, Mavs and Knicks.