BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Status For Celtics-Raptors Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been added to the injury report.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Kristaps Porzingis has been added to the injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:

Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - DOUBTFUL"

The 2018 NBA All-Star has averages of 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Via StatMuse: "Most PPG by a player with under 30 MPG this season:

24.5 — Zion
22.8 — Jaren
20.5 — Ja
19.2 — Kristaps"

Torrey Craig will start in place of Porzingis.

After recently signing with Boston, he is averaging 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in two games.

Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "The Celtics are starting new signing Torrey Craig at center tonight, as Kristaps Porziņģis is now doubtful to play due to illness. Porziņģis looked fine during his pregame warmup but is a surprise scratch."

The Celtics are in the middle of another strong season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-16 record in 57 games.

They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).

Following Toronto, the Celtics will visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dues the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Porzingis is in his 10th NBA season.

He has also spent time with the Wizards, Mavs and Knicks.

