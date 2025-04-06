BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
On Sunday night, the Celtics will play the Washington Wizards (at home) in Boston.
Right before the game, the Celtics announced that Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Washington:
Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Posterior Impingement - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis - Illness (Non-Covid) - OUT
Jayson Tatum - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT"
Porzingis is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
He is in his second season playing for Boston (and 10th in the NBA).
The Celtics most recently beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 123-103.
Porzingis finished the victory with 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
In addition to the Celtics, Porzingis has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
He made the 2018 NBA All-Star Game (and helped the Celtics win the 2024 title).
After the Wizards, the Celtics will visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
They are 25-13 at home (and 32-7 on the road).
Via Adam Taylor: "I was a big fan of this action from the Celtics vs. Wizards earlier this season. Would like to see something like this again today.
Set that tone early."