BREAKING: Kyle Lowry Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA Future
Kyle Lowry spent the 2023-24 season with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The six-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Lowry will re-sign with the 76ers.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Lowry is still a reliable point guard at 38, so it's a massive addition to the 76ers that they aren't losing him to another team.
He has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games for the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
The future Hall of Famer has also appeared in 136 NBA playoff games (101 starts).
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and they recently signed Paul George.