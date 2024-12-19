BREAKING: Kyrie Irving's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be without one of their best players when they host the LA Clippers in Texas.
Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.
Irving has averages of 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 46.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (shoulder) ruled out Thursday."
In addition to Irving, the Mavs will also be playing without their best player (Luka Doncic).
Therefore, they will need a big night from five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.
Via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports: "Mavericks out tonight vs. the Clippers:
- Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness)
- Luka Doncic (left heel contusion)
- Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain)"
The Mavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last month.
They are winners in eight of their previous ten games.
At home, the Mavs have been excellent, going 8-3 in the 11 games they have played in Dallas.
Currently, the Mavs are the fourth seed in the west with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
They are just half a game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed.
Memphis will play the Golden State Warriors (at home) on Thursday.
As for the Clippers, they come into the night as the ninth seed in the west with a 15-12 record in 27 games.