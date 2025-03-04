BREAKING: Kyrie Irving's Injury Status In Kings-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Kyrie Irving will not return.
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home).
During the game, Kyrie Irving went to the locker room with an injury.
The 2016 NBA Champion had seven points and one assist while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kyrie Irving (leg) helped to locker room Monday."
Irving came into the night with averages of 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Kyrie Irving went down hard and was hardly putting any pressure on his left leg.
Rather than being helped to the locker room, Anthony Davis helped him to the free throw line.
He then drained both free throws and was helped to the locker room by Davis.
Absolute Warrior."
The Mavs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Kings, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Via Christian Clark of The Athletic: "Kyrie Irving hurt what appeared to be his left knee at the 2:35 mark of first quarter. Got helped to the free throw line, made two free throws and then subbed off. Looked like he was in a lot of pain."