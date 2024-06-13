BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
During the first half, Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher (2,146) and Hall of Famer Gary Payton (2,155) for 56th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Payton and Fisher, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (2,194).
Irving got off to an excellent start to the game with 20 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 8/14 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Based on how poorly Irving played in Boston, his start to Game 3 is an extremely promising sign for Mavs fans.
In Game 2, Irving had 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
Irving is in his second year with the Mavs, and he finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This is his fourth time in the NBA Finals.
In 2016, Irving helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2, and Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).