BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) in Texas.
Kyrie Irving had six points and one assist while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "With a basket at the 7:17 mark of the opening quarter, Kyrie Irving eclipsed 18,000 career points, becoming the 81st player in NBA history to reach the milestone."
Irving is one of the best guards of all time.
He came into the night with averages of 24.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The future Hall of Famer was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers over 14 years.
His career averages are 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 762 games.
During the 2016 season, Irving helped the Cavs win the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavs are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-20 record in 43 games.
They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten.
Last season, Irving helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.