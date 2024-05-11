BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of Carmelo Anthony On All-Time NBA List
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Kyrie Irving had 11 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Carmelo Anthony (1,914) and Chet Walker (1,916) for 72nd on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Anthony and Walker, the next player for Irving to pass will be Walt Frazier (1,927).
Irving is one of the best scoring guards of all time, and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs and Thunder are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games of the series in Oklahoma City.
Game 4 will be on Monday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Irving is in his second season playing for the Mavs after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) in 2023.