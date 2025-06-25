BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Reportedly Makes Decision On Dallas Mavericks Future
Kyrie Irving has been with the Dallas Mavericks for part of three seasons.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Irving will sign a new deal with the Mavs.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving is declining his $43 million player option and intends to sign a three-year, $119 million contract with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the 2027-28 season."
Irving finished this past year with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.
However, the future Hall of Famer suffered a season-ending injury.
Via Mavs PR (on March 26): "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Kyrie Irving underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn left knee ACL.
Further medical updates regarding Irving’s status will be provided as appropriate."
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
Charania also wrote: "Mavericks officials and Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, negotiated the new deal that keeps Irving out of free agency. Irving locks in almost $40 million in annual salary as he rehabilitates a torn ACL, as both sides commit to each other long term."
The Mavs reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
However, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.