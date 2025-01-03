BREAKING: Kyrie Irving's Updated Status For Cavs-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving has been ruled out.
Irving is averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (illness) listed out Friday."
The Mavs enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record in 34 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Mavs lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 110-99.
Irving finished the loss with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with the Cavs, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Irving is in his third season playing for the Mavs.
On the other side, the Cavs have been the best team in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-4 record in 33 games.
Following the Mavs, the Cavs will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Ohio.