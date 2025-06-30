LA Clippers Land Los Angeles Lakers Free Agent Target
Brook Lopez is still a reliable center at 37.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
After spending seven years with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Lopez will sign a deal with the LA Clippers.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Clippers and Lopez's agents at Wasserman negotiate a new deal for the 2021 Bucks champion to exit Milwaukee and land in Los Angeles."
There had been a lot of rumors (and hope from fans) that Lopez would return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers, per @ShamsCharania.
Lopez was one of the Lakers’ top targets, but LA swoops in."
Lopez will be a huge addition to the Clippers.
He brings a lot of experience, as he has played 17 total seasons (and won the 2021 NBA Championship with Milwaukee).
Via StatMuse: "The only players with 700+ BLK since 2020:
— Myles Turner
— Rudy Gobert
— Brook Lopez
L̶a̶k̶e̶r̶s̶... Clippers got their center."
The Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.