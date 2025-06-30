Fastbreak

LA Clippers Land Los Angeles Lakers Free Agent Target

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the LA Clippers will sign Brook Lopez.

Ben Stinar

Feb 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank (left) talks with coach Tyronn Lue before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank (left) talks with coach Tyronn Lue before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brook Lopez is still a reliable center at 37.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.

After spending seven years with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Lopez will sign a deal with the LA Clippers.

Via Charania: "Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Clippers and Lopez's agents at Wasserman negotiate a new deal for the 2021 Bucks champion to exit Milwaukee and land in Los Angeles."

There had been a lot of rumors (and hope from fans) that Lopez would return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers, per @ShamsCharania.

Lopez was one of the Lakers’ top targets, but LA swoops in."

Lopez will be a huge addition to the Clippers.

He brings a lot of experience, as he has played 17 total seasons (and won the 2021 NBA Championship with Milwaukee).

Via StatMuse: "The only players with 700+ BLK since 2020:

— Myles Turner
— Rudy Gobert
— Brook Lopez

L̶a̶k̶e̶r̶s̶... Clippers got their center."

The Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.