BREAKING: Lakers Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 5 Against Timberwolves
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
For Game 5, the Lakers have made a starting lineup change.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Lakers move Dorian Finney-Smith into the starting lineup in place of Jaxson Hayes.
Lakers’ starters for Game 5:
Luka Doncic
Austin Reaves
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith"
Hayes finished Game 4 with two points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in four minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Finney-Smith put up six points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field in 41 minutes.
Via The Lead: "Lowest opponent FG% at the rim in the 2025 Playoffs (min 20 FGA defended):
36.4 - LeBron James
37.5 - Ivica Zubac
50.0 - Jalen Duren
52.4 - Jaren Jackson Jr
55.0 - Dorian Finney-Smith
57.7 - Chet Holmgren
60.7 - Myles Turner
62.5 - Kristaps Porzingis"
The Lakers lost Game 4 (in Minnesota) by a score of 116-113.
They trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series.
Via @WolvesClips: "Anthony Edwards vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4
43 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
7/13 on 2PA
5/10 on 3PA
14/17 on FTA"
Game 6 of the series would be on Friday night in Minnesota.
The winner of the series will face off against the Warriors or Rockets in the second round.