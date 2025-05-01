Fastbreak

BREAKING: Lakers Make Starting Lineup Change For Game 5 Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a starting lineup change.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

For Game 5, the Lakers have made a starting lineup change.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Lakers move Dorian Finney-Smith into the starting lineup in place of Jaxson Hayes.

Lakers’ starters for Game 5:
Luka Doncic
Austin Reaves
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith"

Hayes finished Game 4 with two points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in four minutes of playing time.

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) dunks against Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith put up six points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field in 41 minutes.

Via The Lead: "Lowest opponent FG% at the rim in the 2025 Playoffs (min 20 FGA defended):

36.4 - LeBron James
37.5 - Ivica Zubac
50.0 - Jalen Duren
52.4 - Jaren Jackson Jr
55.0 - Dorian Finney-Smith
57.7 - Chet Holmgren
60.7 - Myles Turner
62.5 - Kristaps Porzingis"

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) heads to the sidelines to inbound the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost Game 4 (in Minnesota) by a score of 116-113.

They trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series.

Via @WolvesClips: "Anthony Edwards vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4

43 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
7/13 on 2PA
5/10 on 3PA
14/17 on FTA"

Game 6 of the series would be on Friday night in Minnesota.

The winner of the series will face off against the Warriors or Rockets in the second round.

