BREAKING: Lakers Star LeBron James Reportedly Called Warriors Free Agent
On Sunday evening, NBA free agecny began around the league.
One of the most notable free agents on the market is Klay Thompson, who has spent his entire career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as soon as free agency began, LeBron James made a call to Thompson.
Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM/NBA Central) "I'm told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6 P.M Eastern."
James is also a free agent, but the expectation is that he will re-sign with Los Angeles.
Wojnarowski (via ESPN) reported that James would take less on his new contract if they are able to land an "impact player."
Thompson is no longer in his prime, but he is still an above-average shooter.
He finished this past season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Thompson would likely be an excellent fit playing next to James and Anthony Davis.
His ability to knock down the open shot and experience in big games is exactly something the Lakers need in order to compete for the 2025 NBA Championship.
While Thompson's next team is still uncertain, it appears as if his time with Golden State has come to an end.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "After 13 iconic seasons together, sources say Klay Thompson is departing the Warriors and the sides will begin to work through sign-and-trade options."