BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball is available for Monday's game.
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will play the Philadelphia 76ers at home in North Carolina.
For the game, the Hornets will have their best player back in action, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.
Ball had missed each of the previous seven games.
Via The Charlotte Hornets: "INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball is available to play.
Tre Mann (Disc Irritation) is out.
Grant Williams (R ACL) is out."
