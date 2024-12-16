Fastbreak

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is available for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts to a foul call by crew chief Kevin Scott (24) during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts to a foul call by crew chief Kevin Scott (24) during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will play the Philadelphia 76ers at home in North Carolina.

For the game, the Hornets will have their best player back in action, as 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.

Ball had missed each of the previous seven games.

Via The Charlotte Hornets: "INJURY REPORT vs PHI

LaMelo Ball is available to play.

Tre Mann (Disc Irritation) is out.
Grant Williams (R ACL) is out."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.