BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game
On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Miami Heat in North Carolina.
For the game, the Hornets will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to available.
Ball is off to a fantastic start to the new season with averages of 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in two games.
Via Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry and Cody Martin have all been upgraded from questionable and are available to play"
The Hornets are 1-1 in their first two games after losing to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 125-120 at State Farm Arena on Friday.
Despite the loss, Ball was brilliant.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished with 34 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
Via StatMamba: "LaMelo Ball has 13 three-pointers made.
That’s the most 3PM through the first two games of a season in NBA history 🎯"
Following the Heat, the Hornets will remain in Charlotte to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening.
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with Charlotte).
Via The Hornets: "INJURY REPORT vs MIA
LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin are available.
Josh Green (L Achilles Injury Management) is out.
DaQuan Jeffries (R Hand Fracture) is out.
Brandon Miller (L Glute Strain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Foot Tendon) is out."