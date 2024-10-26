BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

INJURY REPORT vs MIA



LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin are available.



Josh Green (L Achilles Injury Management) is out.

DaQuan Jeffries (R Hand Fracture) is out.

Brandon Miller (L Glute Strain) is out.

Mark Williams (L Foot Tendon) is out.



