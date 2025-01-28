BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Injury Status In Lakers-Hornets Game
On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
During the game, LaMelo Ball went to the locker room with an injury.
He had seven points, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
It's now been announced that Ball will not return.
Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard LaMelo Ball left tonight’s game against LAL in the 2Q with a left ankle sprain. He will not return."
Ball is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 28.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via @HornetsReddit: "Replay of LaMelo Ball rolling his left ankle while backpedaling after hitting a 3."
The Hornets came into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-30 record in 42 games.
At home, the Hornets have gone 8-14 in 22 games.
Following the Lakers, they will host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Charlotte.
Via StatMuse on January 23: "LaMelo Ball averages more
PPG
RPG
APG
BPG
3PM
than both All-Star starting guards in the East."
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Hornets).
They are coming off a season where they went 21-61, which had them as the 13th seed.