BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James is expected to make his return to the lineup.

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks off the court after game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs after the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies at home in California.

After missing two games in a row, LeBron James is expected to be available.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "JJ Redick says LeBron will “try to give it a go” tonight against Memphis, returning after a two-game absence"

The four-time NBA Champion enters play with averages of 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.

