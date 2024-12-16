BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game
LeBron James is expected to make his return to the lineup.
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies at home in California.
After missing two games in a row, LeBron James is expected to be available.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "JJ Redick says LeBron will “try to give it a go” tonight against Memphis, returning after a two-game absence"
The four-time NBA Champion enters play with averages of 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
