BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron James has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they host the Sacramento Kings.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James has been ruled out due to an illness.

Via McMenamin: "LeBron James will miss Saturday’s game against SAC with an illness, sources told ESPN. It will be his third missed game of the season. The illness kept James out of Friday’s practice, too."

