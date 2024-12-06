BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angles Lakers will play the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
For the game, the Lakers will have LeBron James in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available for the contest.
James had been listed as questionable due to a foot injury.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers say Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Atlanta.
Bronny James Jr. (left heel contusion) has been downgraded to OUT."
James had a tough week where he was in a big shooting slump.
However, he is coming off a game where he had 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
In addition, James has been excellent in his previous five games against Atlanta.
Via @BronMuse: "LeBron's last 5 games vs the Hawks: @statmuse
29.8 PPG
9.2 APG
8.2 RPG
57/36/72%
64.7 TS%
4-1 record"
James has averages of 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.
At nearly 40, he is still an All-Star caliber player.
The Lakers have gone 12-10 in their first 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Friday's showdown will be the final game of their four-game road tirp.
On Sunday, James and the Lakers will return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers.