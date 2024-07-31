BREAKING: LeBron James Joins Kevin Durant And Carmelo Anthony On Historic List
LeBron James is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
This is his fourth time playing in the Olympics, and he has won two gold medals.
On Wednesday afternoon, they are playing South Sudan, and during the game James made exciting history.
Via NBA on ESPN: "BRON JOINS ELITE COMPANY 🔥
LeBron James is the 3rd player in Team USA men's basketball history to score 300+ points in the Olympics, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony."
James had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range through the first three quarters.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar led Team USA to a 110-84 victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia earlier in the week.
He finished that game with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Former NFL star Robert Griffin III wrote after the game: "Lebron James at 39 years old isn’t just the best player on Team USA, he is still the best player in the World."
James is still clearly a top-10 player at this stage of his career.
He will turn 40 in the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season, but is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.