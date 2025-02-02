BREAKING: LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Knicks Game
On Saturday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
James had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 10/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion also made history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers on becoming the 7th player in NBA history with 2,500 3-POINTERS MADE!"
James came into play with averages of 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The Lakers have had a solid start to the season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record in 46 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten (and most recently beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-96).
James finished the win with 24 points, three rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 9/19 from the field in 27 minutes.
The 40-year-old still remains one of the best 25 players in the NBA.
He is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with Los Angeles).
According to ESPN, James has gone 12-1 in his last 13 games at Madison Square Garden.
Following the Knicks, the Lakers will conclude their road trip when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers on Tuesday evening.
They are 11-13 in 24 games away from Crypto.com Arena.