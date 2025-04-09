BREAKING: LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
LeBron James is now playing in his 1,561st career regular season game, which moves ahead of Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the all-time games played list.
Following Abdul-Jabbar, the only player left for James to pass will be Hall of Famer Robert Parish (1,611).
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "Per Lakers: With his 1,561st regular season appearance tonight at DAL, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) into second place in NBA history.
1. Robert Parish (1,611)
2. LeBron James (1,561)
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560)"
James came into the night with averages of 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 68 games.
At 40, he is still one of the best 15 players in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer also needs just three three-pointers to move ahead of Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller on the all-time list.
Via Legion Hoops: "LeBron will pass Kareem for sole possession of No. 2 on the total games played list tonight….
He ALSO has a chance to pass Reggie Miller in career 3PM with 3 made threes.
Bron’s longevity is INSANE."
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record in 79 games.
Following Dallas, they will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.