BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers in California.
For the game, the Lakers will be without one of their best players, as LeBron James has been ruled out.
James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game vs. Indiana."
James is coming off one of his best games of the season when the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by a socre of 120-112.
The four-time NBA Champion put up 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Last night, LeBron James joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to drop 40+ points in a game at 40 years of age or older"
The Lakers enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won eight of their last ten).
As for the Pacers, they come into the matchup as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-21 record in 50 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Saturday will be the first meeting of the season for the Pacers and Lakers.