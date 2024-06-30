BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Sign Ex-NBA 1st Round Pick
On Sunday evening, NBA free agency opened up around the league.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Clippers are signing Kevin Porter Jr.
The former USC star did not play in the NBA last season.
Via Charania: "Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, including a player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After six weeks of strong play in Greece in April and May, Porter had multiple NBA suitors and chose the Clippers."
Via Charania: "Porter previously reached a plea agreement of a third-degree reckless assault misdemeanor in January. He is in the process of completing a court-ordered program, and once completed his plea will move to not-guilty with no criminal record."
Porter Jr. was the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following his short stint with the Cavs, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he spent three seasons.
Porter Jr. is only 24, and he has career averages of 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 196 regular season games.
Considering his age, the Clippers may be getting excellent value.
As for the Clippers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.