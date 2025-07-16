BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Signing 3x NBA All-Star
Bradley Beal had spent the previous two seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the three-time NBA All-Star will now sign with the LA Clippers after getting bought out by the Suns.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN."
Beal finished this past season with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Charania also added: "This now gives the Suns increased team-building flexibility by taking them out of the first and second aprons, providing access to more tradeable draft picks in the future, and opening up part of the mid-level exception to utilize."
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Florida.
He had spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Washington Wizards.
Via StatMuse: "LA Clippers:
— Bradley Beal
— John Collins
— Kawhi Leonard
— James Harden
— Ivica Zubac
— Brook Lopez
— Nic Batum
— Kris Dunn
— Derrick Jones Jr
— Bogdan Bogdanovic"
The Clippers (who were the fifth seed) lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.