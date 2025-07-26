BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Signing Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
TyTy Washington Jr. appeared in 16 games for the Phoenix Suns during the 2024-25 season.
He finished with averages of 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 31.1% from the field.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Clippers will sign Washington Jr.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard TyTy Washington Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. Washington, a 2022 first-round pick, enters his fourth NBA season after playing 16 games for the Suns in 2024-25."
Washington Jr. was the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks over three seasons.
His career averages are 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 34.7% from the field and 23.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via NBA G League (on March 23, 2023): "19 PTS 🚀 12 AST 🚀 11 REB
@HoustonRockets rookie TyTy Washington dropped his SECOND triple-double of the year to help the @RGVVipers beat the Warriors and remain in postseason contention!"
The Clippers finished last year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "TyTy Washington: taken one spot after Baldwin in 2022 NBA Draft
6'3", 195, 6'8" wingspan
Struggled with Rockets as a rookie
Has been on 2-way contracts with Bucks, Suns last two years
Was a SG at Kentucky, focused more on PG in G-League
Has developed as passer/3-point shooter"